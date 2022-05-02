Short Interest in Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Declines By 42.2%

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,300 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the March 31st total of 244,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 490,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Volcon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Volcon during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Volcon in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 29.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Volcon in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($2.65). Analysts expect that Volcon will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Volcon Company Profile (Get Rating)
Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc and changed its name to Volcon, Inc in October 2020.
