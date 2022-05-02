Short Interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Expands By 43.7%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the March 31st total of 835,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 399,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE TNK traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.89. The stock had a trading volume of 14,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,637. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 457.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teekay Tankers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

