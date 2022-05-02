Short Interest in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Drops By 31.7%

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the March 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 645,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

TBLA stock opened at $4.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24. Taboola.com has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

