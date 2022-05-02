Short Interest in Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Rises By 60.9%

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sunlands Technology Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) by 113.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,057 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sunlands Technology Group worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STG opened at $4.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.83 million, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. Sunlands Technology Group has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $14.38.

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

