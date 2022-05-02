Short Interest in Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Expands By 54.0%

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the March 31st total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

OTCMKTS:SGBLY opened at $10.52 on Monday. Standard Bank Group has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.2524 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%.

Separately, Citigroup raised Standard Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Standard Bank Group Company Profile

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in Africa and internationally. The company's personal banking products include bank accounts, digital wallets, credit and prepaid cards, saving and investment products, and foreign exchange products and services; home, personal, vehicle, and student loans; financial planning and trading services; and wills, estate, and trust services, as well as car, home, income, debt, funeral, life, travel, legal assist, and personal accident insurance.

