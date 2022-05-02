Short Interest in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Declines By 49.0%

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the March 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNAB. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $288,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 8.2% during the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 308.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 203,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 153,981 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $741,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II alerts:

DNAB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.72. 2,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,155. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.