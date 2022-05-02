Short Interest in Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Rises By 42.2%

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the March 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Sixth Wave Innovations stock opened at $0.08 on Monday. Sixth Wave Innovations has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.
Sixth Wave Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sixth Wave Innovations (SIXWF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Wave Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Wave Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.