Short Interest in Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Rises By 42.2%

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the March 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sixth Wave Innovations stock opened at $0.08 on Monday. Sixth Wave Innovations has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.

Sixth Wave Innovations Company Profile

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc, a development stage nanotechnology company, focuses on the extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using specialized molecularly imprinted polymers. It is involved in the molecular engineering, materials extraction, detection, and purification activities.

