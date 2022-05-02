Short Interest in Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Grows By 64.0%

Posted by on May 2nd, 2022

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPYGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.

PHPPY opened at $20.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.93. Signify has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Signify from €55.00 ($59.14) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

