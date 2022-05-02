Short Interest in Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Decreases By 29.4%

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600,000 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the March 31st total of 849,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 666.7 days.

Shares of Securitas stock opened at $11.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.33. Securitas has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $17.55.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCTBF shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Securitas from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 145 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Securitas from SEK 120 to SEK 110 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Pareto Securities raised Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Securitas AB provides security services in Sweden, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site guarding, mobile guarding, remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

