Short Interest in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Increases By 66.7%

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 55,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $7.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RCM Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of RCMT stock opened at $17.48 on Monday. RCM Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $176.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.71.

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.35. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 49.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RCM Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 94,294 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RCM Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

