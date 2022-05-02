Short Interest in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) Decreases By 41.6%

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the March 31st total of 8,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Provident Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.86. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,713. Provident Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.50 million and a P/E ratio of 8.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Provident Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Provident Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Provident Acquisition by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Provident Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

