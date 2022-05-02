Short Interest in Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Increases By 40.4%

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the March 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.6 days.

Pernod Ricard stock traded up 6.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 209.42. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 904. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of 187.13 and a 12-month high of 246.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of 208.84.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PDRDF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pernod Ricard from €240.00 ($258.06) to €230.00 ($247.31) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pernod Ricard from €217.00 ($233.33) to €220.00 ($236.56) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Pernod Ricard from €205.00 ($220.43) to €210.00 ($225.81) in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €230.00 ($247.31) to €234.00 ($251.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

