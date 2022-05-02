Short Interest in North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMCW) Drops By 48.5%

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMCW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NMMCW traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.36. 21,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,906. North Mountain Merger has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.30.

