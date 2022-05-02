Short Interest in Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Expands By 42.9%

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomura Research Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

NRILY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,271. Nomura Research Institute has a 52-week low of $28.17 and a 52-week high of $45.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.46.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

