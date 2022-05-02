Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Decreases By 38.0%

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the March 31st total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:NBXG traded up 0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 11.84. 448,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,011. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 13.03. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 12 month low of 11.36 and a 12 month high of 20.76.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th.
