Short Interest in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Grows By 55.9%

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,500 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the March 31st total of 222,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.99. 340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,587. Navios Maritime Partners has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.04). Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 72.38%. The firm had revenue of $268.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 11.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 10,666.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

