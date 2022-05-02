Short Interest in Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Grows By 50.4%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,488,900 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the March 31st total of 990,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 827.2 days.

Mitsubishi Electric stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.50. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,473. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.46. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $16.68.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

