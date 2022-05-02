Short Interest in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Rises By 44.6%

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the March 31st total of 884,900 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 110,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $649,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 850,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 147,767 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 985,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 290,626 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 34,157 shares during the period. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MIST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ MIST remained flat at $$6.65 during midday trading on Monday. 1,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,762. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.29. The company has a market cap of $198.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 3.50. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.