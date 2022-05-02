Short Interest in Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Declines By 43.3%

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lendlease Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LLESY traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058. Lendlease Group has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.0272 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th.

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

