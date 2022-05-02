Short Interest in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) Drops By 39.3%

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISLE. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $637,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $664,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 77,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 55,312 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISLE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 132,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,613. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $9.94.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in St.

