Short Interest in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Declines By 41.4%

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the March 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,225,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.42. The stock had a trading volume of 118,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,895. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.86. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $97.44 and a 1 year high of $108.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

About iShares MBS ETF (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

