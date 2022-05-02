Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Drops By 41.2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the March 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,134,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF alerts:

PSCF traded down $1.87 on Monday, hitting $52.37. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $52.34 and a 12-month high of $64.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.