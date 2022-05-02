Short Interest in Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Decreases By 36.3%

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,800 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the March 31st total of 742,500 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Houston American Energy stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,076,619. The company has a quick ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 45.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.10. Houston American Energy has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $16.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Houston American Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houston American Energy in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Houston American Energy by 157.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Houston American Energy by 22,417.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,035 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 44,835 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Houston American Energy by 342.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 102,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

