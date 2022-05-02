Short Interest in Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Declines By 31.6%

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 882,500 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the March 31st total of 1,289,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 99.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Guangzhou Automobile Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNZUF traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.86. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,503. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

