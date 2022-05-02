Short Interest in Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Declines By 31.6%

Posted by on May 2nd, 2022

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 882,500 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the March 31st total of 1,289,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 99.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Guangzhou Automobile Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNZUF traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.86. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,503. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94.

About Guangzhou Automobile Group (Get Rating)

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

