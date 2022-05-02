Short Interest in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Grows By 26.9%

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,500 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the March 31st total of 465,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of GLOB traded up $7.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $223.53. The stock had a trading volume of 321,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,306. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.61 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.97. Globant has a 52 week low of $202.58 and a 52 week high of $354.62.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $379.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.26 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Globant will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Globant by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Globant by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Globant by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
