Short Interest in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Grows By 26.9%

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,500 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the March 31st total of 465,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of GLOB traded up $7.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $223.53. The stock had a trading volume of 321,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,306. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.61 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.97. Globant has a 52 week low of $202.58 and a 52 week high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $379.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.26 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Globant will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GLOB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Globant by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Globant by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Globant by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

