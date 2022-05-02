Short Interest in GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Grows By 58.8%

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GAILF opened at $13.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91. GAIL has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $13.55.

Get GAIL (India) alerts:

GAIL (India) Company Profile (Get Rating)

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas to the power, city gas distribution, fertilizer, industrial, automotive, and other sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAIL (India) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAIL (India) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.