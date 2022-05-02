Short Interest in GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Grows By 58.8%

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GAILF opened at $13.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91. GAIL has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $13.55.
GAIL (India) Company Profile (Get Rating)
