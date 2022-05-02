Short Interest in Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Increases By 38.9%

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 803,200 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the March 31st total of 578,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRHLF traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.38. 28,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,889. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0634 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRHLF. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

