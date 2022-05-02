Short Interest in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Grows By 49.0%

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 49.0% from the March 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPL. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 415,871 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 118,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund alerts:

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,722. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (Get Rating)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.