Short Interest in Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Expands By 48.0%

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,900 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the March 31st total of 171,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 59.0 days.

OTCMKTS FEEXF remained flat at $$2.12 during trading on Monday. Ferrexpo has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33.

Several analysts have commented on FEEXF shares. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Ferrexpo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 350 ($4.46) to GBX 290 ($3.70) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 350 ($4.46) to GBX 340 ($4.33) in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrexpo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

