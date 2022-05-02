Short Interest in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Drops By 38.6%

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,800 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the March 31st total of 558,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fangdd Network Group stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,377. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.57. Fangdd Network Group has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $5.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Fangdd Network Group by 1,201.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 395,300 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Fangdd Network Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fangdd Network Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Fangdd Network Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

