Short Interest in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Drops By 37.5%

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the March 31st total of 141,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

EVOK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,517,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,853. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Evoke Pharma shares are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, May 23rd. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, May 23rd.

Evoke Pharma ( NASDAQ:EVOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 529.48% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evoke Pharma by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Evoke Pharma by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Evoke Pharma by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36,418 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Evoke Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evoke Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

