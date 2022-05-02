Short Interest in Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Declines By 42.0%

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,000 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the March 31st total of 798,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN ENSV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.72. 456,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,735,595. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enservco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enservco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Enservco in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

