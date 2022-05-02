Short Interest in Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Increases By 46.1%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,348,000 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the March 31st total of 922,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ECAOF traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.47. 10,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,776. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38. Eco has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.75.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (ECAOF)
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.