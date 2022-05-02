Short Interest in Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Grows By 48.6%

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,600 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the March 31st total of 190,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 218.2 days.

OTCMKTS CPXGF opened at $10.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. Cineplex has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $16.36.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

