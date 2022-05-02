Short Interest in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Decreases By 29.5%

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,500 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the March 31st total of 497,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of BY stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.13. 2,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,168. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.29. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 28.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

In related news, EVP Hart Angela E. Major acquired 1,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Barkidjija sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $547,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 66.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 89.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 92.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

