Short Interest in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Expands By 40.1%

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 928,700 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the March 31st total of 663,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Brady stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. Brady has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $61.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.84.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.64 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brady will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Brady’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

In other news, VP Russell Shaller acquired 10,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.50 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brady by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brady by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brady by 3,227.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Brady by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Brady during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

