Short Interest in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) Decreases By 39.5%

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the March 31st total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,837. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

