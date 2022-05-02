Shopping 1-Day Volume Reaches $557,618.00 (SPI)

Shopping (SPI) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last week, Shopping has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Shopping coin can now be bought for $7.76 or 0.00020027 BTC on major exchanges. Shopping has a market cap of $7.12 million and approximately $557,618.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00038646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,798.41 or 0.07225960 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00039673 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 918,487 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

