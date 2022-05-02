Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,100 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the March 31st total of 399,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE SHG traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.24. The company had a trading volume of 974 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,356. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.78. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average is $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 137,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 83,884 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,536,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,817,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,201,000 after purchasing an additional 58,003 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 46,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 33,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

