Shield Protocol Price Tops $0.79 on Top Exchanges (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $193,915.60 and $442.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00002051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00038515 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,788.64 or 0.07210992 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000178 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00039132 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

