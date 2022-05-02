Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the third quarter valued at $16,720,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 618.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 121,944 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,658,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 104,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,610,000.

KSA opened at $50.67 on Monday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $51.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.70.

