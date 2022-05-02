Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 776 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,944,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 614.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total transaction of $1,505,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 275,860 shares in the company, valued at $69,210,515.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $2,552,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $202.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.20. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.45.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

