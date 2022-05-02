Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 1,738.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,537 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $103,363.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $31.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.50. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

