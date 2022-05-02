Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $132.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.33. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.54%.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

