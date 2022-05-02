Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.14.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total value of $2,718,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total value of $7,005,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,148 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,921. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $373.51 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $342.89 and a one year high of $553.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $447.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.65. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.95. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 193.09% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

