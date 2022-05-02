Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.77 Million Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,273 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 2.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,525,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Splunk by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 4.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,697 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 8.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,002 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 40.4% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the software company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $122.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.27. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $176.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $48,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $392,490. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.57.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

