Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,054,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,098,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,565,000 after purchasing an additional 180,372 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,798,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,734,000 after purchasing an additional 133,245 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,779,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,268,000 after acquiring an additional 906,408 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in NiSource by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,482,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,508 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $29.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

