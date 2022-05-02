Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,984 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 11,728 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 978.2% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 94.8% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 680 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $210,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $1,893,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,886. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.45.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $112.28 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.86 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.73.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

