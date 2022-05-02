Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 48.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVE. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.27.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $18.48 on Monday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.47%.

Cenovus Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.