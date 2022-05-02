Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect Seres Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $4.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 3.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 446.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 261,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 213,765 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 13,564 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 36,599 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.